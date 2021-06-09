Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 921 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,264,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,998,000 after buying an additional 146,092 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,140,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,237,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,682,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,010 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,603,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.23.

NYSE PRU opened at $108.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

