Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.77 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $17,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,104,000 after buying an additional 4,040,484 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after buying an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $51,044,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $45,730,000. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

SRE opened at $135.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

