Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases New Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,309,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $332,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,690 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,807,000 after buying an additional 1,642,825 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,347,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,236,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,707 shares of company stock worth $1,328,022 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

Shares of ST opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.35. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $34.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

