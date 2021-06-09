Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) vs. Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) and Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Renalytix AI and Progenity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renalytix AI 0 1 2 0 2.67 Progenity 1 2 2 0 2.20

Renalytix AI currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.67%. Progenity has a consensus price target of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 120.34%. Given Progenity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Progenity is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Renalytix AI and Progenity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -195.50 Progenity $74.31 million 1.92 -$192.53 million ($7.01) -0.34

Renalytix AI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progenity. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progenity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of Progenity shares are held by institutional investors. 83.4% of Progenity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Renalytix AI and Progenity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A Progenity -253.19% N/A -141.00%

About Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome. The company also provides Resura, a noninvasive prenatal test for families at risk for rare single gene disorders; and Preecludia, a preeclampsia rule-out test. In addition, it offers anatomic and molecular pathology tests, and COVID-19 PCR testing services, as well as test products that includes chromosomal microarray for pregnancy loss, which evaluates the genetic cause of miscarriage; maternal serum screening for chromosomal disorders; and preimplantation genetic testing for use with artificial reproductive technologies. Further, the company develops therapeutic solutions for gastrointestinal-related disorders, such as PGN-001, PGN-300, PGN-600, and PGN-OB2. It also owns and operates laboratory. Progenity, Inc. was formerly known as Ascendant MDX, Inc. and changed its name to Progenity, Inc. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

