Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS stock opened at $85.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock worth $57,776,525 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.