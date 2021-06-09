Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 5,179 iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after acquiring an additional 42,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $59.82 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $41.54 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.31.

