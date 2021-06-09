StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DBS Vickers

StarHub (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) was upgraded by DBS Vickers to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $1.38 price objective on the stock. DBS Vickers’ target price indicates a potential downside of 85.00% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:SRHBY opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Get StarHub alerts:

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd, an integrated info communications company, provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. The company operates in four segments: Telecommunications, Cyber Security, High Security Assurance Product, and Regional Information Communication Technology.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for StarHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.