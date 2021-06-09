Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $312,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of SQ opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.58, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.11. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.
In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
