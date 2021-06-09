Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $312,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 3.3% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ opened at $214.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.58, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.11. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.06 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.41, for a total value of $997,673.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,785,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,445,314 shares of company stock worth $337,843,402 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SQ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist upped their price target on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Square in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

