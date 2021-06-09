Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 14,446 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 56.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 112,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,961,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 688,385 shares of company stock valued at $157,546,901.

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.18.

SNOW opened at $250.32 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.48. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.87.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

