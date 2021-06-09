Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $47.99 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,853 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,112,513 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $47,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.51. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $230.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

