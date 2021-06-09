Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $56.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,024,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 284,814 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $56,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Ciena by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

Shares of CIEN opened at $60.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.26. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $199,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.