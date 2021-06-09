Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $64.66 Million Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 762,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 112,640 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Cirrus Logic worth $64,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth $65,413,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,404,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 7,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $566,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $77.07 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.30 and a 1 year high of $103.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $293.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.05 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

