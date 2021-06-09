VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.23. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 330,879 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VAALCO Energy during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.