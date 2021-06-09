Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.40. Envela shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 86,740 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.10 million, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 million. Envela had a return on equity of 43.73% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Envela by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Envela by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Envela by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Envela by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

