Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 55.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,421 shares of company stock worth $7,125,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $195.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $196.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.89.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

