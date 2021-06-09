Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.77. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 23,769 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Get Luby's alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUB. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luby’s during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Luby’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Luby’s in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luby’s in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.