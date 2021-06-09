Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $617.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) to report $617.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $609.75 million and the highest is $626.00 million. Roku reported sales of $356.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.62.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $340.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.73 and a beta of 1.77. Roku has a one year low of $103.94 and a one year high of $486.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $341.80.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total transaction of $9,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,267.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,816 shares of company stock worth $67,240,348. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roku by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

