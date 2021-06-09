114,334 Shares in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILF. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,138,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,384,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,143,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

ILF opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.37. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

