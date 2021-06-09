J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Declares GBX 7.40 Dividend

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share by the grocer on Friday, July 16th. This represents a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

J Sainsbury stock opened at GBX 258.60 ($3.38) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a one year high of GBX 270 ($3.53). The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.18.

SBRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded J Sainsbury to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 263.33 ($3.44).

In other news, insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

