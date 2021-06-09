Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33), Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 5,992.37% and a negative return on equity of 91.87%.

Shares of MKGI stock opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. Monaker Group has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monaker Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) by 78.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.05% of Monaker Group worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

