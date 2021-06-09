Analysts Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. Ally Financial posted sales of $1.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year sales of $7.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $8.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.53.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $17,450,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08. Ally Financial has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

