$141.73 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report sales of $141.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $139.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.00 million. Duluth posted sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $703.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18. The company has a market capitalization of $527.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.80. Duluth has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $18.46.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLTH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Duluth by 36.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

