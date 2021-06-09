WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

