WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -600.39 and a beta of 2.57. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares in the company, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

