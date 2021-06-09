3,311 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ADE LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

