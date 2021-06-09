Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,452 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 147,005.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 2,513,787 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,354,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,649,000 after buying an additional 2,124,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,080,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,868 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,917,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,581,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

