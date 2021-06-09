Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Has $53,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $75.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,112,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,413,070 shares of company stock worth $99,208,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

