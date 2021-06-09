iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 514.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $117.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

