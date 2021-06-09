Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases New Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

