BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,628,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,291,000 after buying an additional 502,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in BioNTech by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after purchasing an additional 377,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $220.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech SE has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $252.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.73.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

