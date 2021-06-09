Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.17 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,527 shares of company stock worth $6,001,359 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

