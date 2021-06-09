Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Shares in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 108,703 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Flex by 104.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Flex stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 6,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $123,070.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,516 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

