Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,943 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,980 shares of company stock valued at $16,329,333. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

RUN stock opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.91. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.