Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 27,958 TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of TCG BDC at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGBD. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TCG BDC by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In related news, Director Mark David Jenkins bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCG BDC stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $756.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. TCG BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.12%.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

