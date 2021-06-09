$1.20 EPS Expected for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) will announce $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CIT Group’s earnings. CIT Group reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 293.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIT Group will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CIT Group.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.06.

CIT Group stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.56. CIT Group has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $55.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

In other CIT Group news, Director Michael L. Brosnan sold 5,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $300,714.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,883 shares in the company, valued at $707,477.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CIT Group by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 450,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after buying an additional 197,621 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,498,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,916,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,809,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIT Group (CIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.