Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 823,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,940 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $42,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.63. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

