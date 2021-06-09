Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,010 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $33,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,301,000 after buying an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calix by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $4,765,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Calix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.85. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.46 million. Calix had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Calix’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.48.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.