Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Discovery stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

In related news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $15,147,183.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,176 shares of company stock worth $20,123,211 over the last quarter. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

