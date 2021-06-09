Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26 million-27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.24 million.

LMND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lemonade from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $103.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion and a PE ratio of -27.63. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,520 over the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lemonade stock. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,101,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,772,000. Lemonade comprises approximately 58.3% of Thrive Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thrive Capital Management LLC owned 1.95% of Lemonade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

