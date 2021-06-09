PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:PDI)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.
PDI stock opened at $29.46 on Wednesday. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.84.
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
