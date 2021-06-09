China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Stock Price Down 13.2%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) shares dropped 13.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 27,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Railway Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53.

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

