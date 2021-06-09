Triple Point VCT 2011 A Plc (LON:TPOA) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.50

Triple Point VCT 2011 A Plc (LON:TPOA) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TPOA opened at GBX 49.50 ($0.65) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 49.40. Triple Point VCT 2011 A has a 1 year low of GBX 48.50 ($0.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.50 ($0.73).

