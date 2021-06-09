Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. TheStreet cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

NYSE:BABA opened at $215.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $204.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.96. The stock has a market cap of $583.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

