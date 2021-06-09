TheStreet Downgrades Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) to C

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 29th.

RRBI stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 10.53%. On average, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total value of $61,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harold W. Turner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 14,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

