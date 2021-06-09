Ballentine Partners LLC Has $544,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Corteva by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 330,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,011 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 107,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.88. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.07.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

