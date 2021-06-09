CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get CEMIG alerts:

Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) by 340.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,073 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.