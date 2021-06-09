CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMIG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.
Shares of CEMIG stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $2.98.
About CEMIG
Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.
