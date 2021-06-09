First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $569,000 Holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,536 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,896,977 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,924 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,704,279 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $37,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,767 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,523,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $542,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,335,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,062,000 after buying an additional 567,226 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NOV Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.33.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NOV. Barclays raised NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.31.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

