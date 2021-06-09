Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.35. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 208,140 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSK. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,568,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.