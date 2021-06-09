Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.35. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 208,140 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30.
Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.67 million for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.
About Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)
Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.
See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.