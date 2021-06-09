0x (ZRX) Trading Down 13% Over Last 7 Days

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $805.68 million and approximately $126.76 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002732 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00069543 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00026636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.19 or 0.00951091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.74 or 0.09304909 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00049947 BTC.

0x Coin Profile

ZRX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 841,921,228 coins. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

