Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.79. Nidec shares last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 46,899 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nidec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.78.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Nidec had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nidec Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nidec Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NJDCY)

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products.

